Bella Twins reveal behind-the-scenes footage of pregnancy photos

The Bella Twins are both pregnant and soon the Bella Army will grow by two. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both excited for their new babies and they gave their all with the unveiling.

People Magazine has received the exclusive offer for the twin twins of the Bella Twins. They even did a photo shoot with the former WWE superstars. Now the Bella Twins are revealing behind-the-scenes footage of that day.

The Bella Twins YouTube channel recently uploaded a video of the Bella Twins photo shoot. There were a lot of pictures with baby motifs and both twins seemed to have a great time in front of the camera.

Total Bellas is coming back for season five in a few months. There will probably be no pregnant Bella Twins this season. It’s certainly a great way to make sure you get another season so that your double pregnancy experience can be a highlight in season 6.

