Bella Hadid liked Selena Gomez Instagram, months after the IG drama

Dia DipasupilGetty Images

The two exes of Weeknd Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez had a lot of Instagram drama in the past: they made headlines first because they no longer followed each other in 2017 when Gomez and The Weeknd were together. Then in November 2019 – well after Gomez and The Weeknd dissolved in October 2017 – Hadid again became aware that he deleted her Instagram, about which Gomez left a supportive comment.

It caused a scandal among Selena Gomez fans, especially after Gomez commented on a fan account that Hadid had canceled the post, “This is shit.” Gomez later clarified that there was a misunderstanding of what had happened. She asked the fans not to bother Hadid. “I shouldn’t have spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry,” Gomez wrote. “Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

This drama has subsided and Gomez is still following Hadid on Instagram. Hadid doesn’t follow Gomez back, but today she made a subtle statement about where things are now between her and Gomez. You are good. Really.

Hadid liked Gomez’s latest Instagram, a recording of Gomez’s Dazed cover shoot. Selena Gomez fan account TheSelenaRundown immediately saw and posted screenshots. Hadid doesn’t follow Gomez at this point, which is why she deliberately went to Gomez’s Instagram profile to like the post. That is the obligation to publicly declare their support.

During the Instagram scandal in November, TMZ initially reported that Hadid and Gomez had had a private conversation. Several sources related to Hadid said at the time that the model “actually did everything it could to reach Selena this weekend to crush potential beef”. The result was peace back then and a good mood today, months later in February 2020.

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).