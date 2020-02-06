Bella Hadid kills in tiny bikini on a tropical trip with friends - see pictures

Advertisement

Bella Hadid confirmed on Instagram on February 4 some eye-catching pictures and videos of how she wants to feel wonderful in a leopard print bikini.

Bella HadidThe 23 year old seemed to have spent the time of her life on her latest vacation! The attractive mannequin went on Instagram on February 4 to share a collection of pictures and videos from a tropical trip with friends, and he or she made some flattering trend decisions that helped show off her wonderful determination. In the photos and videos, she’s wearing a leopard-print bikini that fits her perfectly, and you might see her or him lying on a float and standing on a flight of stairs. In another picture she is wearing a yellow crop prime with a butterfly picture and matching yellow bottoms. “Recovering from the day of the phone call in a water / rice bag incident,” Bella cheekily labeled the put-up.

Sweet followers had answered her quickly with some constructive messages. “You look so good,” wrote one fan, while one of them described it as “so beautiful.” “Can I be you?” Asked another, while others posted a series of cardiovascular emojis and heart-eyed emojis to suggest their admiration for Bella and her unimaginable travel alternative.

Previously, when Bella inspired her followers with her travel photos, on January 22nd she turned her head in Paris with an unforgettable look. She was traveling to Paris for Haute Couture Vogue Week and rocked a tiny denim crop prime that confirmed her strengthened abdominal muscles, a long denim jacket and light brown pants. She also wore a multicolored striped beret and black boots with a look.

Since Bella is a mannequin, we are used to seeing her in different guises, but she still seems to know how to impress with every new pendant. We stay up to see what she shares later!