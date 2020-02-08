Bell High Wins LAUSD 2020 Academic Decathlon, a School First

Advertisement

Bell High School won the 2020 Academic Decathlon for the Unified School District of Los Angeles, a first for the working class and immigrant-rich community in southeast Los Angeles County.

District officials announced Bell’s victory Saturday at Hollywood High School, a week after the school finished first in one of the final stages of the competition, the Super Quiz.

The nine-member team beat Grant High, second place from Van Nuys, and Marshall High, third place, from Los Feliz.

Diego Mora led Bell by winning medals in five categories: math, art, speech, essay and interview. Three other Bell students – Gilbert Castro, Armando Aguilar and Isabelle Torres – won medals in four categories each. The other team members were Rubi Espinoza, Cindy Soto, Danny Arteaga, Emanuel Perez and Andrew Vargas.

Senior Ben Bryant of Marshall won the trophy as the overall winner, an honor he also won last year.

Bell rose to the top of the 55 contest teams, which focused on the topic of study, In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness.

The best teams are at the State Academic Decathlon in Sacramento from March 26 to 29.