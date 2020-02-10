Being fired by Trump doesn't make you a Holocaust victim

Advertisement

Former FBI director James Comey speaks to the media after submitting a private statement to the House Justice, Government, and Supervisory Commission on December 7, 2018. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Get under control: The president’s critics are not rounded up and sent to extermination camps. They are landing book deals and TV appearances.

Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare, one of the media’s most popular Donald Trump antagonists, turned to Twitter this weekend to write a transcendently nonsensical thread that compared the sacking of a handful of bureaucrats to the summary of unwanted political leaders ahead of the Holocaust ,

It wouldn’t be a big deal, except that this kind of hysterical response has now been normalized in American discourse, which shows that once rational people have either lost any sense of history or are willing to belittle the past for short-term political gain. My bet is on the latter.

This is how Wittes begins his updated version of Martin Niemöller’s famous poem:

First he came for @comey and I said nothing because I was angry with @comey for the Clinton email investigation and I blamed him for Trump’s election.

– Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 9, 2020

When other Hungarians came to my grandfather – he was one of the first to be deported from the country – they sent him to the Eastern Front to hand him over to the Germans in Mauthausen and then in Gunskirchen.

At some point he undoubtedly died in a hideous and unworthy way, perhaps starving or typhoid or dysentery, or shot in the head and left in a flat, unmarked grave. We do not know it. Despite decades of effort, his wife and son, whom he would never meet, would never know how he died. Its loss, like the deaths of millions of other powerless and now anonymous victims of this age, would have repercussions today.

When “they” came for James Comey, he landed a massive book deal, made millions in the speaking community, waved his finger on social media with his millions of followers, and spent some valuable family time. He never had to worry about state-sanctioned violence. Comey, a man powerful enough to oversee a fake presidential investigation, just lost a job.

Like Comey, all of the alleged victims on Wittes’ ridiculous list served the President and could be dismissed by Donald Trump for almost any reason he wanted, just as Barack Obama or Jimmy Carter or FDR could have. In fact, many of the people on the list were examined by the Inspector General, who found that they had acted either incompetently or possibly illegally.

Government bureaucrats have no God-given right to work in the executive branch of the United States government. Most of these “victims” will find lucrative work elsewhere. Nobody, I say confidently, is thrown into camp. If you don’t like who or how Trump fires, you can vote for another candidate at any time.

It may come as a surprise to those who exaggerate the true victims of history, but Nazi Germany did not hold impeachment hearings for its leaders in 1938, there was no institutional anti-Hitler media in 1939, and most people in Germany in 1940 Hitler was not publicly accused of being a seditious criminal and madman. Whoever did it, like Martin Niemöller, ended up in Sachsenhausen and Dachau, not in the green space of the CNN.

Although there are a number of iterations, here is the most popular version of Niemöller’s poem:

First they came for the socialists and I didn’t speak out –

Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the unionists and I didn’t speak out –

Because I wasn’t a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews and I didn’t speak –

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me –

and there was no one left to speak for me.

You will notice the kicker. While Wittes uses his crazy analogies to mitigate the horrors of the Holocaust in order to gain political profit, some top-class Americans talked about Trump’s actions. We basically spent four years listening to people who speak. Some of the people on Wittes’ list have spoken for themselves in large magazines, on television, and in newspapers.

Trump’s most glorifying critics may not notice this, but they’re actually not part of a real “resistance,” only partisans. And that’s fine. But the only people who “came” for Andy McCabe were producers and editors with open check books. If Alexander Vindman’s fire reminds you of the night of the long knives, you have completely lost touch with reality. As the children say: read a book.

David Harsanyi is a senior author for National Review and author of First Freedom: A Journey Through America’s Enduring History With The Gun.

@davidharsanyi