Advertisement

The National Film Archive of India found a role of a Kishore Kumar star Begunah banned in 1957, more than 60 years after the Mumbai Supreme Court ordered all prints of the film to be destroyed. The rare clip found last week shows the composer Jaikishen (von Shankar-Jaikishen) at the piano, the actor Shakila dancing and Mukesh as a playback for the song Ae Pyaase Dil Bezubaan.

“Several people have been looking for the role for many years. Since we didn’t have it, we started to actively look for it. It’s a miracle of discovery,” NFAI director Prakash Magdum told PTI. The film, released in 1957, got into controversy with Paramount Pictures America, who claimed it was a copy of their 1954 film Knock on Wood.

It won the rights and the Mumbai High Court ordered the destruction of all prints of the film.

All of the prints were believed to have been destroyed after the court order, but Magdum believes some of them have traveled elsewhere and survived. “We got the roles of cinema lovers from India,” he added. He said fans of the music composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan had been looking for the footage for a long time, as it is the only film in which Jaikishan can be seen in a major appearance. “We have two 16mm rolls of Kishore Kumar’s film Begunah in two phases, which last between 60 and 70 minutes.

Advertisement

One roll came back two months and another last week. The second has the song Ae Pyase Dil Bezubaan. It shows Jaikishan at the piano and the dancing actor Shakila. The song is sung by Mukesh, “said Magdum.

The condition of the role is not in good condition, but the song is executable.

“All of the footage is 60-70 minutes long. The main inspection says it’s not in very good shape, but this particular song is there. But it’s executable, I could see it. The film starts abruptly, but he has a right there are no credits, “he said.

NFAI is now trying to get the copy of the judgment from the court, but it has been difficult so far. “They said that until we provide details such as the date of the judgment and the court that served the case, it will be difficult for them to find. We tried to review the database of various judgments from our lawyer friends, but they couldn’t track this particular verdict. There is little news in magazines about it, “he said.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates