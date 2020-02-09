Beer, ax throwing and breakfast foods made the Logger Fest a hit - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Brew Ha Ha Productions’ first Logger Fest took over Lakeview Park in Silverado on Saturday, February 8, with its lumberjack games and competitions, hearty breakfast foods, warehouses and other beer tastings.

It was a beautiful 70-degree day in the grassy park overlooking Lake Irvine, and beer lovers were up early for the 11am VIP entry to the Logger Festival, where hundreds of tastings took place. While the main focus was on more traditional lager beers, there were many other varieties, including the trendy rice lager beers and the recently popular seltzer.

Four Sons Brewing from Huntington Beach brought its dry-hopped Daily Drinking Beer lager, which sank relatively slightly with 4.7 percent alcohol, and its juicy and bubbly Passion Fruit Hard Seltzer. Bottle Logic Brewing in Anaheim had its Hanamachi Japanese Rice stock, which was smooth and spicy, and its New Science grapefruit and watermelon selector, which packaged a sweet punch at 5 percent alcohol.

Wild Barrel from San Marcos had a delicious Berliner Weiss-Sauerbrot with fresh black currants that tasted like a dessert in a can, and with a wink and a smile a few guests were allowed to try the special white chocolate raspberry cake, an Imperial Pastry Sour that is brewed from raspberries, vanilla beans and coconut and is a collaboration between Wild Barrel and Burning Barrel Brewing on Rancho Cordova. Sweet again, but still heavenly and not too sour or heavy.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show at the @OCBrewHaHa Logger Fest was heated up on Saturday during the logging competition. pic.twitter.com/isKz2NnZdK

– kelliskye (@kelliskye) February 9, 2020

The Russian River Brewing Company from Santa Rosa hid under an unmarked white tent. This brewery produces one of the most popular double IPAs, the award-winning Pliny the Elder. Those in the know were looking for a tasting, but like some of the more well-known breweries, it was tapped before 3:00 p.m. unlimited tasting time.

With all of the beer, there were lumberjack competitions hosted by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show that included rolling wood, throwing ax, carving chainsaws, chopping, and rolling wood. Even amateur lumberjacks could keep up with the funny ax throwing.

It is more difficult than it looks and this reporter only made three of the ten throws at the main target. However, I always beamed with pride when it landed just right, and there were many patrons who either cheered you on or laughed at your embarrassing throws.

Throughout the event, the sweet smells of breakfast, especially the scent of maple syrup, lured guests to the food trucks. It was like Main Street in Disneyland. Even if you weren’t hungry, you wanted a bite.

The Viking Truck had brunch tots topped with cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, Viking ketchup, and jalapeno relish ($ 10.21), which could easily be shared with friends and the popular Breakfast Corndog, baked in lightly crispy pancake batter with icing sugar and served with a side of warm maple syrups ($ 8.82).

The breakfast tacos of the Meat Up Truck, which were offered in a basic form with bacon, French fries, egg and cheese on a flour tortilla, were also popular. Smoked breast and egg with jalapeno hollandaise sauce and poblano chili peppers on a flour tortilla; or smoked pork, eggs, pickled onions, cotija cheese and coriander on a flour tortilla. We went with the smoked brisket ($ 4.50 for two) and were not disappointed with the tender meat and the stunning combination of jalapeno and hollandaise sauce.

