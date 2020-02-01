Beautiful Gugu Mbatha-Raw could make you a gaga

Advertisement

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attended a film screening of the Cinema Society on “Farming” in the rain sport of Valentino and Cartier. You could go gaga from the attractive Gugu.

“It is the personal story of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje about a younger Nigerian who is in conflict with a skinhead gang for a white couple who is fighting for ID and who is in a world of hate. I play his teacher who helps him to turn his life. “

In the meantime, Gugu, who lives in the UK and sounds more British than the Queen, turns around.

“Growing up in London, I am the only family member in this company, but they supported me a lot. We are Zulu. My father is a healthcare provider. My family is all in South Africa and who knows if the film will even appear there.

“I studied Shakespeare and Classics at the Royal Academy College. And when the director of this film told me about Adewale’s emotional competence, the hard time he was passing, and the reason he was writing his life story, I felt I had to do it.

“It’s an indie. We shot quickly. Six weeks around London. Kate Beckinsale lists the confrontational mother who isn’t useful when I go home. It’s a certain scene.

“I’m also in” Motherless Brooklyn “with Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Cherry Jones, Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin. Also” The Morning Present “with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. It’s about early morning television. I’m staying in California and I’m pretty busy. “

Question: So, should the fully named Gugulethu marry Sophia Mbatha-Raw, would she add a fourth identity?

Answer: “No.”

The life of the fisherman becomes a book remedy

“Carrie Fisher: Life on the Abyss” will be unveiled on November 12th. Mom, Debbie Reynolds. Demanding relationship with father Eddie Fisher. Even though he was rejected when he left her to run away with Elizabeth Taylor and forgot to pay only an assistant, the “Star Wars” princess Leia remained charitable. When he was in need, she also paid him for a brand new melody repertoire to start his job again. Carrie lived with bipolar dysfunction, drug habit and an almost fatal OD. She left us in 2016.

“Crazy” story

The new Netflix document “It Takes A Lunatic” is about Wynn Handman, who founded the American Place Theater in 1963. His students: Michael Douglas, Alec Baldwin, James Caan, Olympia Dukakis, Frank Langella, Susan Lucci, Richard Gere, Joel Gray, Chris Cooper and a partridge in a pear tree. Handman is 97.

He is Revere-d

The author Gregory Speck brought the designer Mary McFadden to the NY Historic Society’s new exhibition “Past Midnight: Paul Revere”. It shows a portrait of Mary’s great-great-great-grandfather Robert Fulton, who built these steamships that overran the Hudson. Who would have thought that he would hang there ?!

This is difficult

Joshua Jay. A wizard of a wizard. I dragged myself through garbage bags to Canal Road, got an OK from his doorkeeper, who only allowed 20 people per gift, and trudged down steep, shaky stairs to his dark camp. They’re not terrible rabbit tips, pigeon-in-hat things, or sawing a blonde in half. Nervous, mysterious, magical, with every new trick you switch between the rooms. Go. Good luck.

A comic strip of Santa with a child was sent to me. Santa Claus: “What do you want for Christmas?” Child: “A Porsche 911.” Santa Claus: “Be reasonable.” Child: “Okay. Brexit done. “Santa:” Which shadow Porsche? “

“Apart from the Congress, there is no clearly Indian legal class.”

And it’s not mine – it’s Mark Twain’s. Most likely mentioned Only in New York, teenagers, only in New York.