At the Grammy Awards last night, a teaser for the documentary Spike Jonze Beastie Boys Story was released for the first time. The film, which will head to Apple TV + in April, is an extension of the 2018 Beastie Boys Book memoir. It will retrace the story of the hip-hop trio and segments of feature films shot by Jonze from the recent lecture tour by Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond in support of the book.

The teaser opens with the opening lines of “Paul Revere” from the Beastie Boys and features stock footage and clips from their music videos and spoken events mentioned above. In a recent statement, Horovitz and Diamond reflected on their relationship with Jonze:

There are friends with whom you have lunch so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, it offers something good for the whole table. Like when we were wondering what to do at the end of our book… then Spike has placed his order: you’re going to do a show for the kids.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aCBDL1sUY8 [/ integrated]

Beastie Boys Story arrives in some IMAX theaters on 4/3 and heads to Apple TV + on 4/24.

