Be ready when an inspector calls - Melanie Martin

The best defense against unwanted attention from the CMA is a culture of compliance, writes Melanie Martin

The prospect of a regulator, like the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), appearing on the doorstep unannounced is enough to make most directors sweat. Aside from the distraction and general turmoil that can occur on the day numerous inspectors look into IT systems and interview employees, this can prove to be extremely costly in the long run.

Reputational damage, management burdens, and attorney fees are the inevitable consequences of a crackdown at dawn, regardless of whether the regulator can prove misconduct or not. If the regulator succeeds in finding incriminating evidence of a breach of competition law, fines, disqualification of the director or even detention (reserved for the most blatant cases of price fixing or offer fixing) can follow. Obviously, there is a relatively low bar for civil competition cases: for example, if you receive competition-related information from a competitor, even if you have not asked for it, this may be enough to impose a fine on the regulator.

In Scotland, however, some might point to the fact that dawn raids were not a common occurrence to argue that the risk of them occurring in their company is low. The European Commission’s raids on various salmon producers in Scotland over alleged anti-competitive behavior hit the headlines last year. But there may only be a handful of such robberies a year and not all lead to enforcement measures.

However, are there any signs that enforcement measures are increasing here and that Scottish companies could become the focus of the CMA?

A newsletter published by the CMA this month highlights recent activities in Scotland. In 2018 the CMA announced that it would increase its number in Scotland to prepare for the increase in its workload due to Brexit. The aim was also for the CMA to build closer ties in Scotland. Two years later, they have more than 50 employees in Edinburgh, compared to just three in 2018, and they continue to recruit. So what are they doing with their time and should Scottish companies be concerned?

It is clear that the CMA has been busy building relationships in Scotland and engaging with the Scottish institutions by working with the Scottish government, business associations and universities. It contributed to discussions about the establishment of Consumer Scotland, the provision of bus services by local authorities and the review of Scottish legal services.

Everything is pretty harmless and there may be no alarm bells ringing. However, there is one major problem that companies should be aware of. The fact that there are so many people in Scotland is undoubtedly increasing business engagement and increasing the likelihood of enforcement action focusing on Scottish businesses.

The Edinburgh team will read about Scottish companies in the newspapers, be closer to politicians and consumers and many will have worked in Scottish companies. You will attend industry events and gather information about how the markets work. The CMA can also take proactive steps to screen markets for antitrust behavior (which is particularly useful in bidding markets) and has indicated that this is possible. All of this can increase the likelihood of raids and dawn investigations in Scotland.

Perhaps most importantly, the CMA experienced Scotland’s products and services first-hand when it had to rely on third-party evidence. In the past, the CMA was accused of a London-centered stance (e.g. discussions that showed a lack of understanding of the practical aspects of service delivery in remote Scottish regions). A local presence can lead to better decision-making on issues affecting Scotland.

If the geographic distance has served the Scottish companies to some extent in the past, the CMA’s watchful eye now seems to be missing. Rather than being seen as an undesirable development, it should motivate companies to ensure that their compliance procedures are in order. They say that “good fences make good neighbors” and the best protection against unwanted CMA testing is to establish a compliance culture that starts at the top.

Melanie Martin is a senior associate at Dentons

