Be like the Royals and protect your brand - Julie Canet

Advertisement

When you try to establish a brand, protecting the name is of the utmost importance. At this early stage, it is important to take into account your ambitions and long-term plans for business growth.

You may want to test the water by trading in the UK initially. If everything goes well, you want to spread your wings internationally. If so, it is now time to consider trademark protection in other jurisdictions outside the UK.

Advertisement

You don’t want anyone to hit you to the limit when you end up trying to file a trademark in other jurisdictions.

The public has never been so aware of the brand process thanks to a recent, striking example in the media. I am of course talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced their intention to give up royal duties and “switch to a new working model.”

Details of how they plan to make money outside of the Royal Family are not yet entirely clear – but the resources they have based on Meghan’s fame and Harry’s royal status will be the key to their future career.

As with any brand, the best means of protection is the strategic use of trademarks. However, the couple’s attempts to define themselves through trademarks have so far been frustrated by a combination of critical publicity and legal challenges.

In addition to Sussex Royal, on 21 June 2019 Harry and Meghan also submitted The Foundation Of The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex in the United Kingdom. The applications include stationery, clothing, promotional services, charities, educational services and social care services.

One of the challenges for the couple was from the American intellectual property lawyer Joel Fogelson who – on the date of the big announcement from Sussexes – filed an American trademark for Sussex Royal. The application from Fogelson is for Class 38 goods, which relate to “communication via computer terminals; transmission and delivery of video, audio and data via the Internet and wireless communication networks”.

Apparently this was done to “teach the couple a lesson about planning” and Fogelson reportedly would like to give the trademark to Harry and Meghan for free.

Could he release the Sussexes effectively, or had they done their homework? It seems so that they may be able to contest this brand if they want – because, after they applied for the Sussex Royal brand in the UK, they also filed an International Registration (IR) with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in December, based on the UK application.

An international registration allows trademark holders to cover multiple jurisdictions through a single application. The brand owner must determine the countries in which he wishes to obtain the trademark protection and the IR will be automatically split into a series of applications that are examined in accordance with the national legislation of each country. This specific IR designates Australia, Canada, the EU and the US and claims priority based on the UK trade mark application for Sussex Royal.

In addition, most countries generally work on the basis of first-to-file. This means that the trademark with the earlier filing date can be used as a basis for subsequent attempts to use or register identical or confusingly similar trademarks. ‘Priority’ is a mechanism whereby brand owners can submit applications that have been submitted within six months of the first application, that have the same filing date as the first.

The designation in the US will therefore be treated as if it were submitted on the UK application date, 21 June 2019 – which means that the designation of Harry and Meghan in the US precedes, and can be used as a basis for submitting Fogelson’s application to fight.

The only dilemma is that “Class 38 goods” do not fall under the application of Sussexes. In order to oppose the registration of Fogelson, they would have to demonstrate that goods and services to which their application relates are similar to those to which they apply.

Even if Fogelson’s intention was “to teach Harry and Meghan a lesson”, this could be bad faith under US trademark law.

It will be interesting to see the result, but one thing is certain; all of this underlines the importance of trademark protection by safeguarding trademark rights and the relevance of an early filing date to prevent royal headaches.

Julie Canet is a trainee lawyer, Marks & Clerk