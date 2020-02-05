Advertisement

BBC News and Mail Online accounted for almost half

all the time spent on news websites by British adults during the general election.

Researchers from the Reuters Institute for the Study of

Journalism followed the online news consumption of 1711 18-year-old Britons

up to 65 on mobile and desktop devices during the campaign, finding the

Beeb made up 28 percent of the total time, while the Mail represented 21 a day

cent.

The Guardian (seven percent), the Mirror (six percent) and the sun (five percent) formed the rest of the top five for the time spent on the news sites during the elections.

Small handful of news websites

The researchers said the figures showed the importance of one

“Small handful” of British news websites and the “winner-takes-most” nature of the

market.

The BBC was repeatedly criticized during the elections

campaign, including about the failure to secure an interview with Johnson for

Andrew Neil, even though the good broadcaster interviewed each other

leading party leader in the UK.

It also had to admit its mistakes when using the archive

images of Johnson laying a wreath on the Cenotaph Memorial Day

Resolved 2000 complaints and saved the smile at Johnson

clip of a special leaders questionnaire used in a news bulletin.

Nevertheless, more respondents to the report felt that the BBC had done a good job with election reporting than bad work (43 percent versus 14 percent).

Limited time for news

The report, written by researchers Nic Newman, Richard

Fletcher and Anne Schulz: “Our tracking data generally reminds us of that

People have busy lives, limited time for news and they usually pay for it

attention to the beginning and end of a campaign.

“Our data also reveals the different patterns of younger ones

people online, who are even more easily distracted by social media and others

apps and on average spent less time with news compared to older ones

groups. A third did not visit any of our news sites at all.

“In terms of those who do have access to the news, most of it

seemed more like a report than an opinion and was accessible via the mainstream

news sites, many of them like the BBC with obligations to be

impartial.

“We find little evidence that foreign websites or openly

accessible partisan Facebook pages have attracted a lot of attention online

election.”

Read the full report here.

