BBC America Doctor Spoilers: Plastic is bad, okay?

Advertisement

Doctor Who spoilers reveal that the authors are again dealing with the conspiracy of social problems and are still doing so in a very obvious way. Though they haven’t reached the terrible level of an episode, it’s still a little disappointment. Especially when you consider that there are so few episodes in one season and we only had one big mystery in the last episode. So what went down? Here’s what you need to know:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9DeM6mGPJI (/ embed)

Doctor Who spoiler: plotting a message

This week’s episode dealt with the evil of plastic. At least we should focus on that. As a result, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions work separately to uncover a puzzle. Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) travels to Peru while Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh) and Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) travel to Hong Kong and The Doctor to Madagascar. There are strange circumstances at every location that set the doctor’s radar in motion, including a missing astronaut and aggressive birds.

Advertisement

This is related to the problem of plastics in the environment. After an investigation, The Doctor determines that the missing astronaut is infected with an extraterrestrial pathogen. The kind that thrives in plastic – like the stuff that floats around in the ocean. The doctor even goes as far as to point out that we all get plastic in our systems and help the birds to spread the virus. So how did it happen?

Doctor Who Spoils: The Real Evil?

It turns out that one of The Doctor’s helpers is the real problem. Suki Cheng (Molly Harris) comes from an alien race infected with the virus, and decided that the plastic-rich environment would be the perfect place to trigger the epidemic that kills her so they can find a cure. Until The Doctor finds out and finds an antidote, it is too late for Suki. Doctor Who spoilers reveal that she has some of the antidote to her, but it’s only for people. It accelerates the virus in her body and kills her almost immediately.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-bwg8SVxEU (/ embed)

There we think the real evil is and maybe the unintended message of the week. Doctor Who spoilers somehow state that their intentions were good. She tried to save her people. However, it went too far and deliberately infected people without their knowledge for their own benefit. We think it’s good to think about it because the story is full of stories of people who thought they did the right thing. And people who were arrogant enough to choose others might suffer to achieve a greater goal. So, apart from being another message, what was our beef?

Doctor Who spoiler: wasted time

Last week we saw what is probably the best episode of 13. It also led to a big mystery that had connections to the roots of the show. Unfortunately, this was almost forgotten this week, as was Master (Sacha Dhawan). Sure, the earth was in a terrible situation thanks to Suki’s people, but you’d think the doctor had at least taken a little care that her old enemy was walking around and she might have another mysterious version of her out there. One that is no less volatile.

Another thing we questioned was with Graham. We love Graham. In our first article, we mentioned that he’s the only companion we really had contact with in the first season of 13. Unfortunately, it seems that they are wrong with him. Episodes in this season make him seem stupid than before and he doesn’t seem to be as entertaining as before. We don’t know if they are trying to make the other two companions better known or if they (and the actor) have just stopped taking care of them. We only know that we miss the version from previous episodes. We hope that they will return to better stories soon.