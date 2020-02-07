Bayley calls fans Sheep & Fires Off About # 1 Contenders Match

Advertisement

Tonight SmackDown there will be a # 1 fight for Bayley’s SmackDown women’s titles tonight. Bayley doesn’t seem to care who she faces.

Carmella, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss will compete against each other in a fatal 4-way match. When asked what she thought, Bayley had a few words for her challengers and the fans who cheer her on.

“So it looks like we have match number 1 for ourselves tonight and I’m curious to see which of these idiots think he can face me, and I’m sure all these sheep want Naomi for what she did to me last week or maybe they want Alexa Bliss. Maybe they want Dana Brooke because she is aspiring, but great – or maybe they want Carmella to go to the moon, talk garbage, blah, blah, blah, blah – I don’t care. I will not hit anyone. Give me someone because I’m the champion and this is motherland! “

Bayley performs in her hometown of San Jose and obviously feels very safe. Let’s see how she deals with the result of the deadly 4-way match.

