BATMANS TOM KING claims that he didn't kill ALFRED

Credit: DC

Credit: Lee Weeks (DC)

former Batman Writer Tom King announced his decision to kill Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler and surrogate father Batman # 77And told the Word Balloon podcast that the decision to kill Alfred came from DC after King himself planned to save his life after a cliffhanger end.

“I have the opposite of pushing back. I have pushing forward,” King said. “I had this cliffhanger, so to speak, in which Alfred could end up being killed. And I wrote him in the script, of course we’ll find out later and he’s not dead. And DC is like …” No, why isn’t he? Why isn’t he dead? ‘And I mean: “Well, because he’s Alfred and has to live forever, because he’s a fantastic character.” And they say, “No, no, no, he’s dead.”

Regarding the question of whether Alfred could return, King said “Nothing in comics is permanent” and conceded that another writer could and would probably reverse Alfred’s death. But he went on to say, “What stays, what stays, is what is good. If Alfred’s death leads to good stories, it will likely remain until a better idea comes along.”

DC plans a memorial anthology for the character titled February 12th Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P.,