Batman's Robin, Burt Ward, will appear in Arrowverse Crossover this fall

Kapow! The performer of the basic Batman collection Robin is ready to show up Arrowverse this fall at the crossover opportunity.

Caroline Dries, Batwoman’s chief producer, introduced the entertaining casting throughout the brand new Arrowverse collection of the San Diego Comedian-Con panel on Saturday.

“We bought a ton, a ton, a ton of characters who got into the five-part event,” said Dries (via KSite TV), who is currently interested in writing the crossover. “Burt Ward can take a look at it.”

These reports are on the verge of Brandon Routh of Legends of Tomorrow redefining its crossover title position at Superman Returns. Which other “previous” superheroes from large and small screens can also be recruited for the five-part game?

Impressed by the well-known DC comics sheet, the crossover “Disaster on Infinite Earths” can be a five-part series in which Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are involved. The three main elements will be broadcast in December. The other two will be broadcast along with the Legends episode in early 2020 after the mid-season break.

Ward introduced Boy Marvel to the late Adam West Caped Crusader through the three-season run of the Campy Batman. Since then, Ward has focused primarily on language work, typically as a Robin for animated DC comics features.