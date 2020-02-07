BATMAN / CATWOMAN shows BRUCE & SELINA 'From the moment they met until they died'

Advertisement

Batman / Catwoman Author Tom King gave an update to the postponed DC series and shared some details of the series’ storyline with Word Balloon – as well as an update on the planned release time.

“It is difficult to explain what Batman / Catwoman is without spoiling the whole thing, “King explained.” It’s about a 50-year relationship between Batman and Catwoman from the moment they met until the moment they died and what that relationship has done to them over the years. It’s huge. “

When asked if this means that the story would take a look into the future, King did not directly confirm this, but said that the series was inspired by his own Batman Annual # 2, which shows two moments – Bruce and Selina’s first Kiss and last kiss – as a comparison of their lives.

“If you liked this edition of Batman, this tone of voice, if you are able to pull the camera back and until now you can see all of life or so close that you can see a moment, then that’s what it is for goes. ”

As for when Batman / CatwomanKing admitted that it “could take a while” since the release was originally scheduled for January 2020, but will have to wait at least until April.

“I wrote until the issue # 4“King explained.” (Clay Mann) draws the whole thing, so it will take a while … I firmly believe that he is the best cartoonist and the best job of his life. “

King called Batman / Catwoman his Batman: Year One or Dark Knight Returns – an independent story that has survived over time.

“In the rush of 85 issues that were sent twice, I could never do anything as simple and beautiful as the first year, which consisted of four issues, or Dark Knight Returns, which consisted of four issues, in oversize. Just a perfect gem of one Comics. King said, “I’m trying to do that Bat catSo it’s a very different thing from the main series. “

“It’s a romance comic, but it’s about … when you’re pairing with someone who changes, and you need to find out if the new person you are is with the person you chose , is compatible. “