BATMAN # 88, JUSTICE LEAGUE # 40

Advertisement

Credit: DC

Credit: Tony S. Daniel (DC)

Advertisement

Batman # 88

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Guillem March and Tomeu Morey

Lettering from Clayton Cowles

Published by DC

Rating by Pierce Lydon

Rama rating: 5 out of 10

Three issues in and James Tynion IV’s time with Batman has been … okay so far. The book is currently feeling unsettled. Tynion has managed to get into the horror-bordering groove normally found in his other work, and it almost feels like Guillem March is working against him. It’s not that the art is bad, but it’s a mismatch in terms of the approach. As Tynion’s narrative tries to create dramatic undertones, March’s art undermines this. His work with Catwoman is specifically incongruent and leads to the fact that even the big moments in the book feel like a non-event.

As I mentioned earlier, because of his success story with the character elsewhere, Tynion obviously has an idea of ​​what’s in a Batman book. But it definitely feels like he’s missing some of the elements that make it up Detective Comics Let a winner run. Without so many characters that Bruce can bounce off, Tynion has to rely on his artist to increase the tension in the script. The work March does with Riddler is impressive because he can put himself in the mood to face Nygma’s gaunt, gnarled body with close-ups of Catwoman’s face in the rain and eyes widen as the truth in the words the villain recognizes. But every time the camera moves back, March falls into his typical cheesecake style that just doesn’t go with what Tynion is doing. The body language and sometimes the choice of attitude suitable for posing in March simply don’t convey horror or terror. He does a good job with the action sequences. They are pretty closely related and have a choreography that really flows through the pages.

Tynion appears on the Batman side of the story and does a well-known trick: Batman has a new device thanks to Lucius Fox. It’s a smart way to get a Batmobile to the side quickly, but it seems like it will solve a nonexistent problem and spend the number of pages on something that is really just a one-liner later in the issue. Meanwhile, neither the penguin nor the blow of death – severe hitters per se – feel a threat, while the new characters that Tynion has introduced don’t feel like they have real narrative weight. It feels like a strange point in the arc to step on water even when a big death occurs. At this point, the designer is a cipher that appears above the narrative, but doesn’t really give us a good understanding of what he wants next to Bruce Wayne or why he wants it.

This run feels less than the sum of its parts and it seems more like Tynion is keeping the seat warm until DC is ready to announce a new writer rather than telling a story he desperately wants to tell. March’s work begins and ends here, but Catwoman’s new costume really allows the artist to get into bad habits. Tynion takes the time to build the designer as a threat to Batman, but nothing imperative has been communicated about him at this point, which further reinforces the feeling that this arc is missing a certain blow. Although Tom King’s run has shifted heavily to the metaphor, it doesn’t seem that Tynion found his voice with this run, and the result is an adventure that feels like a boilerplate approach that is more of an essential approach ,

Credit: DC

Justice League # 40

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Doug Mahnke, Richard Friend and David Baron

Lettering from Tom Napolitano

Published by DC

Review by David Pepose

Rama rating: 7 out of 10

Thanks to the inevitable relocation of the creative team, it almost feels like we’re in the DC Palate Cleanser era – after big, ambitious runs like Scott Snyder’s tenure justice League, The writer Robert Venditti and the artist Doug Mahnke deliver a new story that is technically well-versed, but is so certain that it is almost considered antiseptic. It may sound like I’m condemning this new run with weak praise, but that’s not the intention. Returning to the basics feels like a tactical step in another brand new direction, but for the here and now. justice League is content to stay on track instead of ushering in a brave new era.

Venditti’s story is about getting an invigorating characterization between Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash and Green Lantern because he has reduced the cast to a minimum. Granted, it still feels like Venditti is still figuring out Superman and Wonder Woman, but given the bow villain, I expect Clark to have his day in the sun sooner rather than later. However, Venditti has already put a good soap opera on the muzzle with the strengths of lightning, and while the selection of characters seems a little shaky (why not Wonder Woman, leader of the Justice League Dark, recruiting a magical user?)? Batman’s head head on with Madame Xanadu is surely the highlight of the book.

But what could be the most acquired taste of this book is the slow burning that Venditti brings to the story. In a way, this is a welcome departure from the previous 39 editions of this series, which were so overflowing with ideas and sophisticated concepts that they often overshadowed the superheroes they were supposed to show – but only focused on the league core quintet, it almost feels like this story is putting its stamp on it. Sure, there are a few superficial superhero misunderstandings that turn into battles, but the threat posed by an army led by the Eradicator, for example, is presented almost like an afterthought. Everything is still at stake for a story called “Impact”.

However, I think that listless quality could also come from art. Before you twist it, I’m not saying Doug Mahnke is doing a bad job here – that’s not the case at all. To be honest, Mahnke says that he does everything but pull hell out of the water justice League would be wrong. The man deserves a lot of credit, but when he saw him go home justice League – a book that helped consolidate his career almost 20 years ago – could be the reason why we feel the same way here. In contrast to Howard Porter, who returns to the pages of The LightningMahnke’s dependable style seems to be frozen in amber – he delivers some fun team splash pictures and leans on the intensity of heat visions or magical tentacles, but it also feels like we have pictures he did before has seen. Nevertheless, I think that Mahnke has given Inker Richard Friend’s dry rendering an additional visual touch, not to mention David Baron’s sunny color work, which removes any tension from the mix.

If you’re working on a comic with as much history as justice LeagueThere is the general form and structure that maximizes the core qualities of a title – and Venditti and Mahnke do this admirably. But they don’t grow on this core form, which means that their individual voices as storytellers are lost. It’s not an easy task to follow up on a great writer like Scott Snyder, but Venditti and Mahnke feel they don’t even try. The result is a justice League A story that is certainly solid and decently entertaining, but also one that is likely to be disposable and memorable compared to the rest of the weekly edition of DC.