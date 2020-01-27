Advertisement

Today’s Set for Life will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020

Based on Life Results Monday, January 27th 2020: Win GBP 10,000 EVERY month for the next 30 years. Set For Life is the fantastic new game of the National Lottery.

What a great price. Imagine what you could do with £ 10k a month. Every month. For the next 30 years! Check that your numbers have been reached and that you are ready for life.

Advertisement

Set For Life Numbers appear here every Monday and Thursday evening as soon as they occur.

Set For Life numbers – published here at 8 p.m., live.

08, 14, 16, 19, 25

Ball of life = 05

Winning numbers: Monday, January 27, 2020

The drawing takes place around 8 p.m. and the figures will be published here as soon as the drawing is made. Are you going to be one of the lucky winners this evening? What do you spend your £ 10k a month on?

Check again if you go to work in the morning. If you’re looking for the latest results from Set For Life, check your numbers here.

Previous winning numbers

To see previous results, visit our lottery results page. You can find them all lotto and EUR million numbers, Plus thunder ball and Set for life Results from the past few weeks.

When does the raffle take place?

The UK Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday evening. Wednesday’s draws are scheduled for 8 p.m. and Saturday draws for 8.30 p.m., You can see the live results here!

The EUR million The drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday around 8 p.m. You can also see the live results here!

The Thunderball The drawing takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at around 8 p.m. You can also see the live results here!

A full breakdown of prizes will not be available long after the raffle ends and can be found on the official website.

Claim your price

All National Lottery and Euro Millions draw prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the day of the draw (unless you follow the procedure to claim within seven days of the eligibility deadline).

Most smaller prices are transferred directly to your account (online) or can be requested from the retailer.

You can request prices above £ 500 (up to and including £ 50,000) from certain post offices. Just look for ones with a national lottery terminal.

If you are really lucky and have won over £ 30,000 you have to call Claim Line on 0333 234 44 33 (during regular opening hours and during the entitlement period). Prizes will be paid by check unless they exceed £ 50,000. In this case they have to be picked up personally.

Time to dream!

If the results of the National Lottery went your way today, you would:

Do you quit your job or go to work the next day?

Moving or staying?

Going public or staying calm?

Are you carefully planning what to do with the money or are you going wild?

Giving money to friends and family or spending everything on yourself?

Maybe you would even think about donating something to your favorite online newspaper?

Disclaimer: Please note that we call our Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life and ThunderBall numbers through a third party. We strive to provide you with the lottery results immediately after the draw, faster than any other news agency. However, please make sure you check your numbers on the official website of the National Lottery. TheLondonEconomic.com cannot be held responsible for typographical errors, typographical errors or inaccuracies that lead to financial losses or the failure to claim profits.

Advertisement