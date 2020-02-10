Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr arrives in Washington on February 6, 2020, ahead of President Trump's statement of acquittal.

Attorney General William Barr confirmed Monday that the Department of Justice has set up an “admission process” for information that President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has gathered about Ukraine’s Joe and Hunter Biden.

“The DOJ is committed to providing an open door to anyone who wants to provide us with information that they believe is relevant,” Barr said during a press conference at the Department of Justice.

The admission process should ensure that all information about Ukraine, including all information provided by Giuliani, is carefully checked by the Department of Justice and intelligence officials to determine its “origin” and “credibility,” Barr said.

The Attorney General’s statement follows after Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Finance Committee, and Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of Homeland Security and Government Affairs, obtained confidential financial records last week as part of their ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities at the U.S. Treasury Department in Ukraine ,

Hunter’s lucrative service on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma has led to allegations of a conflict of interest between the president and many of his allies. At the time Hunter was hired, the older Biden was responsible for investigating corruption in Ukraine as part of his role as Vice President. Republican leaders also requested Hunter Biden’s travel documents from the Secret Service.

During the weekend, Giuliani said he knew of three Ukrainian witnesses who were willing to name names in the Hunter Biden investigation.

“The government was so casual in the investigation, it is pitiful,” Giuliani said, adding that he investigated Joe Biden for bribery after the former vice president boasted to Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who is investigating the Ukrainian gas company who had paid his son to fall.

Barr warned of information from Ukraine and said officials should be “very careful” when assessing their credibility.

“There are a lot of agendas in Ukraine,” Barr warned. “There are many cross currents. And we can’t take anything we get from Ukraine at face value. “