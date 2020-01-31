Barcelona leaves Messi alone - Sunriseread

Advertisement

“Now we have come to see Messi,” said many, many fans of the Sinobo stadium in Prague before the sport. No to Slavia or Barcelona, ​​no. That they had paid to see the Rosario, who hadn’t been in the Czech Republic since 2011 when the ten smashed Viktoria Plzen with a hat trick.

The Czech city claims to be very reminiscent, and at least in football it shows that this is vital. The Rosario certainly signed one of his best, if not the perfect, video game of the season, and gave the justification to the followers who had visited him and just him.

As a result against Slavia, he was Barcelona, ​​for higher and for worse. The Rosario invented the purpose that opened the sport practically all the way from start to finish. He pulled the ball back in a three-quarter zone and relied on Arthur Melo to get the Brazilian’s help and open the lead after three minutes of play. At the moment, Barcelona was still biting, with a really superior strain that prevented players from the Czech team from approaching Marc-André Ter Stegen’s goal. Unfortunately for Barcelona it was only an illusion, and from the primarily harmful shot, the work of Jaroslav Zeleny, who put pressure on the Germans, to point out that the possibilities did not stop.

Lukas Masopust and Tomas Soucek also went close to the purpose, but always collided with a Ter Stegen, who made up to six charity stops in the first half. Barcelona had accomplished much less and Luis Suarez even threw a duel Messi gave him an attempt that broke through up to three tribes of the Czech rearguard to increase his chance of scoring to twenty consecutive video games outside of Camp Nou. The Barcelona players who had left the Rosarino quickly ceased to be the compact workforce for the first few minutes, and the authority demonstrated until then went to the badge.

Messi is Mozart’s creator, staged by Karajan and Pau Casals appears. However, it is not enough to have a composer who leads the orchestra and performs the brightest actions of a particular person. Or not anymore. Atlético, Juventus, Roma and Liverpool, who have warned in the past 5 years, but Barcelona are extra determined to throw themselves in Rosario’s arms when accompanying them. In his tenacity to break free of his personal identification, Barcelona conceded the deserved purpose of the tireless Slavia after a shot by Jan Boril, which Ter Stegen could not prevent, which the Barcelona players might consider appropriate in a few minutes Purpose in their own purpose. Peter Olayinka

At any rate, Slava’s attacks only woke Messi. From then on, he went into almighty mode to stay away from the abandonment factors in Prague and complete the final leg of the sport in all locations, from the appropriate aspect to midfield, without losing presence in the attack, but none of the passes which each of him and a sacrificed Antoine Griezmann delivered him, he served to see the door. If the men of Ernesto Valverde leave Prague alive, it is only thanks to Messi and Ter Stegen, and this must be cause for concern as the Catalan staff stopped the sport and asked for the time. Barcelona has turned the best blessing from the football history into a curse.

