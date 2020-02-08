Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

After a two-day bank strike on January 31 and February 1, Lakhs from employees of several PSU banks threatened another bank strike next week. If the shutdown is successful, several banks and even ATMs could be closed for five consecutive days in the second week of March.

According to the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and the All India Bank Employees ‘Association (AIBEA), a three-day strike for the entire Indian bank is observed from March 11-13 after discussions with the Indian Banks’ Association about a wage revision (IBA) failed. Because the strike takes place before the second Saturday of the month, when banks are on bank holidays, work can be affected on five consecutive days, including Sunday.

However, private banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are not affected by the strike.

Advertisement

This would be the third bank strike this year, as banking services were also affected on January 8th during Bharat Bandh’s when unions protested Narendra Modi government policies. From April 1 this year, unions are again calling for an indefinite strike across India if their demands are not met.

What the bank employees’ unions want

The wages of PSU bank employees are reviewed every five years after several rounds of negotiations between union leaders and bank management representatives. The last revision in 2012, the wage revision, is due from November 2017, since all negotiations since then have failed.

Unions wanted a 20% increase in wages for salary components with an appropriate load, while the IBA said it was ready for an increase of up to 19%, including incentives.

The banking unions are also against working on alternative Saturdays. The IBA has rejected the proposal for a five-day working week that closing banks on Saturdays and Sundays would disturb the public, as India already has the highest number of holidays than other countries.

Other demands include the merger of the special allowance with the basic salary, the abolition of the new pension system, the improvement of the family pension, etc.