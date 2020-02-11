Advertisement

Panaji: Bank deposits in Goa have risen by £ 6,272 in the current financial year compared to the previous financial year, according to the economic report presented to the state assembly last week.

As of March 31, 2019, there were 53 banks with 824 branches in the state and an average population of 1,770, the report said, which was submitted to the House of Representatives during the Friday budget meeting.

“As of September 30, 2019, banks were mobilizing £ 78,704 billion in deposits over the 2019-20 period, compared to £ 72,432 billion on September 30, 2018,” it said.

This means that the bank’s deposit portfolio increased by 6,272 crore compared to September 2018.

“Of the total of 78,704 crore, domestic deposits contributed 81.64 percent, which corresponds to 64,257 crore, and the remaining 18.36 percent of 14,447 crore were contributed through NRE (non-resident external) deposits. ” the report said.

Several Goan citizens, including seafarers, work abroad and return their transfers via NRE accounts.

According to the Economic Survey Report, the number of banks in the state was £ 23,712 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of £ 2,476 billion from September 2018.