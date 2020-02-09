Bangla border via Gaya to Lucknow: CAA protests do not only affect CAA

Advertisement

Written by Vandita Mishra

| Giridhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Sasaram |

Published: February 10, 2020, 4:34:10 am

At a protest in Sherghati Hamzapur, Bihar

Punctually at 5:17 p.m. on January 30, participants from the village of Sherghati Hamzapur lit candles in a day-old dharna called “anishchitkaleen (indefinite)” and watched them as they precariously came to the edge of the Gaya-Sasaram highway Bihar hugs a two-minute silence.

The flickering lights and sudden silence at dawn were a sign of respect for the nation’s father, who was murdered by Nathuram Godse 72 years ago.

The banner behind a small table, which also served as a stage, showed portraits of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Maulana Azad. Miniature tricolor flags fluttered above them and posters said no CAA, No NRC, No NPR, Another poster contained a more basic claim: “Jahan paida hue wahin dafan bhi honge (we will be buried in the country where we were born).” And a hint of apocalypticism: “Jeet gaye to watan mubarak, hair gaye to kafan mubarak (If we win, we win our home country. If we lose, we lose everything.)

But more persistent than the Apocalypse or Shaheen BaghThe demonstrators from Sherghati Hamzapur referred to the Indian constitution.

“We believe that Articles 14, 15 and 21 are violated by the Citizenship Change Act. If you give someone citizenship, we have no problem, but you are playing with Article 15, ”said Masroor Alam, referring to the constitutional right to discriminate on grounds of religion.

Alam, who was imprisoned as “JP Senani” during the Jayaprakash Narayan uprising against the then Congress government in the 1970s, is the moderator of the “Samvidhan Bachao Nagrik Morcha”, a group that recently popped up to quickly become a citizen Oppose – Proof of citizenship of six minorities from three neighboring countries to the exclusion of Muslims and the proposed National Citizens’ Register, which sets deadlines, proof of citizenship is required.

Both Alam and his fellow protesters endeavor to call their opposition one that speaks not only of Muslims or only of Muslims. “Ghar beh jaate hain, paani kissi ko bakshta nahin (flood spares no one). The poor, SCs-STs, have no documents,” said Noor ul Huda, a retired government employee.

The sit-in on the highway was smaller but not very different from that at Shantibagh in the city of Gaya, more than 40 km from there, or at other locations visited by the Indian Express on its journey from Calcutta to Lucknow big protests in Kolkata’s Park Circus, Shanti Bagh from Gaya and Ghanta Ghar from Old Lucknow, to the not so big Dharnas in Dhanbads Wasseypur, Mohalla Bhandaridih in Giridih and Bhai Khan Ka Bagh in Sasaram.

On the one hand, they are all located in Muslim areas – on a public maid or provisional clearing or on a busy street like in Bhandaridih.

However, if the locale is “Muslim,” the language of protest everywhere – even if this is the goal – will create greater solidarity.

In Kolkata Park Circus, many emphasize that the Maidan is home to both the Namaz and the Pooja Pandal. Posters and banners frame signs and symbols of the constitution and the founding fathers, not a political party or religion. A banner politely shows it in Park Circus: “Please leave your party affiliation and your banner in front of the gate. Thank you very much.”

On the other side of the Dharnas, there is a remarkable presence of women, many with children who run around and play or read their school books – some recite a poem in the pause between the speeches. Many women say they have not yet left home to take part in a public protest.

Above all, the similarity between the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests is that it is not just about CAA, NRC or NPR.

While opposed to a citizenship law that is considered discriminatory and a proposed nationwide NRC process that was difficult to grasp when it was first introduced, it is more than just laws and inappropriate procedures. It is really about a distilled message and perception – the exclusion – that has traveled widely and penetrated deeply into the Indian minority community. And become the center of a vortex of uncertainties.

The election of government modes in 2014 by a large majority and re-election last year have exacerbated these uncertainties.

However, what apparently differentiates the CAA NRC moment for Muslims from gender, location and profession is that the law and the proposed register touch the most essential, the most essential of comfort – home and citizenship.

It also happens when the distrust of the Modi government has been compromised due to decisions that were either directed against Muslims – triple talaq and repeal of Article 370 – and the handover of the demolished Masjid in Ayodhya to the Mandir – or – Disproportionately injured parts of the minority community, such as the disruption of demonetization and the botched transition to GST. “Humko bedakhal aur beghar kiya yes raha hai. Yeh wajood ki ladai hai (We are being repressed. This is about our existence) ”is the underlying burden.

Nobody knows where this moment will lead and how it will end.

However, the legal fact that the CAA provides for citizenship and does not take away does not offer comfort. Prime Minister Modi’s statement that there is no question of an NRC is not very certain. Fears and fears of minorities are most acute in West Bengal, where the border with Bangladesh and Assam’s botched NRC is, and the CAA-NRC has become the main currency of political exchange between the ruling TMC and the challenger BJP.

In Park Circus Maidan dharna, Baby Razia, who has been dividing her time between a job in the company and the protests since January 7, says: “We should have come out earlier. I have a voter ID card, Aadhaar, PAN. Where can I get my parents’ birth certificates now? I recently discovered 17,000 rupees that I had kept out of my sight in my closet until demonization made them unusable. We tolerated everything: Notebandi, GST, Triple Talaq, Mandir. Look at Assam, do we have to go to a (detention) camp? “

Not far away, on Ripon Street, where black tangles of wire tower over the neighborhoods and interrupt the sky, said Ashrafi, who is preparing for public service that she too took part in the Park Circus protest. “I have never done that. But when I recently met a college principal dressed in a burqa, the guard said to me, are you carrying a bomb? Why should he say that? The nationalism of this government is measured by the anger it shows against Pakistan. “

“Women come out more because of demonettization of ka khunnas (anger). And because they think it is thanks to their children now, ”says Anjum, who writes novels.

In the village of Eksahara in Howrah, Jahid Malik asks: “If the name of a Kargil hero was even removed from the list of citizens in Assam, what guarantee does my name have?” And “If centuries of evidence could not save the Babri mosque, it could will we protect our citizenship by showing documents worth 70 years? “says Mehraj Alam.

Aside from Kolkata and Bengal, opposition to CAA-NRC remains the thin end of massive fear in Muslim Mohalla in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP.

At the Dharna, which started on January 2nd in Wasseypur, Dhanbad, Abu Talha, part-time teacher, says under a shamiana decorated with saffron, green and white balloons: “It will be a long struggle. Because this is the greatest humiliation of all. Can documents be the criterion of belonging? “

In the village of Bagodar in the Giridih district, Mohammad Ansari, a driver who has recently become unemployed, says: “Here in Jharkhand there was talk that we had to submit land register entries before 1932 to prove that these are real Jharkhandis, who have waned, however. Now the center has started. “Both Hindus and Muslims have reason to fear, says Mohammad Ismail, but” Sarkar Ki Manmani (mood of the government) “harms the Muslims more – because” they can call us Bahri Ghuspaithiye (outsiders and infiltrators) “.

There is a new worry in her household, says Sadaf Taquaddus, a student in Sasaram who works as a radio speaker in Prasar Bharati. “My brother studied in Jamia and still lives in Jamia Nagar. We want to live with everyone without concern. My grandmother in Jehanabad adopted a Yadav boy. I don’t want India to change. “

Sadaf says she recently took the teachers’ aptitude test. “My job prospects are already bad. That needs attention. We have already given our fingerprints, our biometrics. “

And “What is the guarantee that you (government) will accept them (documents)?” S N M Rizvi, businessman, points to the crux of the disbelief named by the CAA-NRC.

(Tomorrow: Why protests on the side, with Hindus a restless indifference)

