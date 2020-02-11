Bag with tiny dead birds seized passenger arriving in the USA from China

Advertisement

STERLING, VA. (KRON) – A bag of dead birds was confiscated from the luggage of a passenger traveling from China to Washington DC, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a statement, U.S. officials said that the package of dead birds was confiscated at Dulles International Airport on January 27 by a passenger arriving from Beijing.

The passenger informed the officials that the birds were cat food and that he was planning to take them to Maryland after his flight.

CBP affirmed that birds from China should not be imported into the United States because of the potential spread of avian flu.

Authorities said the birds were “burned” with the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture.

During a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists confiscated nearly 5,000 banned plants, meat, animal by-products and soil nationwide and intercepted 314 insect pests in U.S. ports of entry.

