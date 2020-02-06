Bad news for WWE Network & Live Events with fourth quarter financial report

Advertisement

WWE today announced the fourth quarter 2019 financial statements. They had the highest sales in company history, but it wasn’t all good news.

The financial report also showed that subscriptions to the WWE network fell 10%. You currently have around 1.42 million subscribers.

The live events also had quite a success in the financial report. The company cuts live events and there’s a reason for it. The company showed a year-on-year decrease from $ 34.4 million to $ 27.4 million.

Advertisement

There were no major international events in the fourth quarter of 2019. There were a total of 70 events without NXT and 50 of them in North America. Last year 87 events took place, 64 of which were in North America.

Ticket sales also declined with fewer events. They saw a drop of $ 1.9 million. The average number of visitors increased by 15% and increased ticket prices helped to make up for this loss.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.