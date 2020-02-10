Advertisement

DENVER – The Backstreet Boys are returning to Colorado this summer as part of their “DNA World Tour”.

The Backstreet Boys will play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater on August 19th.

Presale begins on February 11 and ticket sales to the general public begin on February 14.

Ticket prices range from $ 42.00 to $ 250.00.

“We give our fans 100% night after night to deliver the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans, ”says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to celebrate and sing loudly and we feed this energy. We can’t wait to get this show back on the road this summer. “

The Backstreet Boys performed at the Pepsi Center in August 2019.

