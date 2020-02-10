Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (LR) Singers Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

DENVER – The Backstreet Boys are returning to Colorado this summer as part of their “DNA World Tour”.

The Backstreet Boys will play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater on August 19th.

Presale begins on February 11 and ticket sales to the general public begin on February 14.

Ticket prices range from $ 42.00 to $ 250.00.

“We give our fans 100% night after night to deliver the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans, ”says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to celebrate and sing loudly and we feed this energy. We can’t wait to get this show back on the road this summer. “

The Backstreet Boys performed at the Pepsi Center in August 2019.

