Backstage Talk Of Hulk Hogan returns to the WWE WrestleMania Match

Hulk Hogan has made no secret of the fact that he wants to wrestle for WWE. He doesn’t want to live with the idea that his last match was with TNA.

The Hulkster was recently operated on his back again. He challenged Vince McMahon to a WrestleMania match. It doesn’t look like a rematch is likely.

Wrestling News reports that their backstage WWE sources haven’t heard of Hulk Hogan returning in the ring. He was also not released for the competition. When Hogan steps into the ring at WrestleMania, he is unlikely to become physical.

I was told that the creatives at Mania 36 in Tampa had heard nothing about plans for Hogan. I was also told that there had been no talks about Hogan’s clearance by WWE doctors. So if Hogan shows up at WrestleMania, there is unlikely to be a match in which he will accept bumps.

There was no report that Hulk Hogan was released medically for an in-ring return. Anyone who says that, of course, just hopes for something that doesn’t happen.

Hulk Hogan’s event has explained in the past why he will never wrestle again. It seems that things will stay that way.