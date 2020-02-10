Backstage confrontation at the WWE NXT Live Event

Advertisement

Competition in the changing room at WWE NXT is intense. Sometimes this energy can warm up a bit, and this time it seems to be so.

WWE uploaded a video showing Cameron Grimes behind the scenes at Johnny Gargano last night at the NXT live event in Riverside. Grimes didn’t appreciate a cameraman getting in his way and then talking to Gargano.

They faced each other for a moment and things were a little tense. Gargano tried to tell Cameron Grimes that the cameraman was doing his job. Then he said, “That’s not how we do it here.”

Advertisement

Johnny Wrestling worries Finn Balor on February 16 at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Cameron Grimes said he had to worry about him now. We’ll see what happens in this situation, but it looks like Gargano and Grimes will have a game in the future.

NXT TakeOver: Portland is on the WWE network this Sunday. We will have full coverage here at Ringside News.