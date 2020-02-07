Baby carriers sold at Target and Amazon are being recalled because a child could fall out

Advertisement

Around 14,000 Infantinos baby carriers have been recalled because the buckle can break and the child can fall out.

These items were sold at Target and Amazon from November 15 to December 20, 2019, the U.S. Commission for Product Safety said in a press release this week.

The carriers were made in China and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

If you have these popular baby carriers, you can return them and get a free replacement.

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – Lot number: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – Lot number: 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier – lot number 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier – lot number 2018 0719

“The forward-facing baby carriers are made of cotton with a padded front pocket. The straps have a black body and black ribbons or a gray body and black ribbons, ”the US Consumer Product Safety Commission described the product.

You will find the code sewn into the inside of the carrier. This recall did not affect other similar products.

Consumers can call Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, email the company at [email protected], or click Recalls online at http://www.infantino.com for more information ,

Alert me

,