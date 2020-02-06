Advertisement

Baaghi 3 must be the first film in which the film was announced before Baaghi 2 was released. Baaghi could be for Tiger Shroff, Singham for Ajay Devgn and Dabangg for Salman Khan. It uses the strengths of its leading man, which is otherwise not important. Shroff has an undeniably solid film personality and can overthrow an army of bad guys without being hurt or scratched.

In Baaghi, he fought several villains and henchmen to save his love for women, from the ground floor to the tenth, and there was some urgent breathlessness in the way the plot was choreographed and filmed. In Baaghi 2, he was in full rambo mode when he took off his shirt and shot down countless bad guys. And now it’s time for Baaghi 3.

This time he is dealing with a nation, as the poster also indicated. But this time the makers also took a look at his family. Riteish Deshmukh joins the franchise as his older brother, who is also allowed to kick a butt. The trailer has everything fans want to see in a Tiger Shroff movie – action, action and more action. It’s bigger, more deadly, and more massive. Have a look here:

The film is touted as the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Vettai, and this time we may see up to three villains. Is this Ahmed Khan’s homage to Sholay, where we see two men overwhelming three? Shraddha Kapoor is also returning to the franchise and it would be nice to see her defeat some of the bad guys, as she did in the first film.

Baaghi 3 will be released on March 6th and seems to have the potential to get past Baaghi 2 that went beyond Rs. 165 crore at the box office. But in the case of Tiger, money doesn’t matter, all that matters is the man who breaks his bones, box office records can follow!

