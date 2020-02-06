Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry and the trailer of her upcoming film Baaghi 3 is proof of that. Shraddha’s versatility and her ability to get into the skin of her characters are second to none.

In the trailer for Baaghi 3, Shraddha can be seen in a completely new avatar, which is more evil and represents a courageous and confident character. Shraddha is also abused, which she has never done before, which was a pleasant surprise as the actress always brings something new to the table.

The actress had a successful 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore, both of which were box-office hits and saw Shraddha essay characters that differed from each other.

In 2020, Shraddha again demonstrated her versatility with her recent publication Street Dancer 3D, in which she analyzed the role of a dancer and performed it flawlessly, and now with Baaghi 3, where she portrays a self-confident, never-before-seen figure who is seen as a whole can be tough.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next to Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be released on March 6, 2020.

