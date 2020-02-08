Advertisement

The Baaghi 3 trailer was recently launched and receives all the love and praise from around the world by launching the most-watched Bollywood trailer on the digital platform. There is an indication of how big the film is and how much action the audience will experience when the Tiger Shroff star is released.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala reports on the success of the trailer and the love he experiences: “It is overwhelming that we all experience how the trailer is loved and accepted so quickly and, above all, so quickly. First, because of the Baaghi franchise to this day is loved instantly and we had to make something bigger and better and secondly, because of its genre and its long existence, the film has been very important to us since its creation. “

Sajid adds: “Baaghi was also a trailblazer for Tiger and seeing his career as a mentor in our film is just a touch of luck to me. 59 million views in 24 hours and the most watched Bollywood trailer of all time. This is a big one A milestone for everyone who is part of the film, I think the film’s entertainment bar goes a step further with Riteish & Shraddha, Ahmed, Fox Star Studios and the team’s hard work and affection for the film that made it happen have a monumental kickstart! “

Director Ahmed Khan also commented on the immense response and love that the trailer received and shared: “This shows the love and rebellion that people have for the Real Rebel, and it is three times the love as Baaghi 3 this time All of the energy was channeled to provide the Baagians with what they wanted to enjoy in terms of action. “

Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, thanked for the response of the trailer and added: “Baaghi is one of the most successful concessions in India that ‘Action’ redefined in Bollywood. With Baaghi 3 the audience will enjoy three times more Action from Tiger Shroff! It’s a movie for hardcore Bollywood fans and the connection has been proven by the tremendous response of the trailer that has made it the most watched Bollywood movie trailer of all time! We had a long and successful film relationship with Sajid Nadiadwala and are excited to present the film on March 6th. “

The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor star and the talented Riteish Deshmukh Baaghi 3 are expected to appear on March 6, 2020. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and is presented by Fox Star Studios under the direction of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production.

