The kind of hysteria that Baaghi 3 has generated since its announcement could fade the success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2 in comparison. Since the trailer of Baaghi 3 was released, fans can’t stay calm, and now Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor can’t stay calm!

Why? Well, the trailer reached over 100 million views in just 72 hours, which is exactly why the entire team is thrilled. If we talk about Tiger first, he reacted to the news on his Instagram account.

Look here:

And here is Shraddha’s post on the same news, and her response is slightly superior to that of her leading husband. Look here:

Baaghi 3 is the story of two brothers, one is a policeman and the other is a rowdy Ruffian. The older one is played by Riteish Deshmukh, who is kidnapped in Syria when he flies into the country for some papers. Now Shroff has to channel his Rambo mode and save his brother from an entire country, even if that means that he will be deleted from the world map.

It may be hard to believe that a lone ranger can fight an entire country, but hardcore fans aren’t really interested in it as long as they get the chance to see Shroff fighting the bad guys with fluidity and joy. The rebel wallows in breaking bones and the audience watches the rebel break bones. Then why use logic?

