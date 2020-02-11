Advertisement

The song Dus Bahane by Anubhav Sinha’s Dus is hard to forget. The chemistry that Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan shared in the catchy and contagious song is hard to beat. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor take up the challenge and recreate the song in Baaghi 3.

Kapoor wrote on her Twitter account: “These baaghis are damned and their party jam too. Dus Bahane 2.0 is coming soon. Let’s see what surprise is waiting for us.

Have a look here:

These baaghis are bad and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 will be released soon

– Shraddha (@ ShraddhaKapoor)

February 11, 2020

Since the Baaghi 3 trailer came by, fans have been unable to suppress their excitement to see Shroff in action mode again. Compared to Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the style and scope of the third film in the franchise have only increased. And not only action, there are not too many people who can take on Shroff when it comes to dancing.

And here comes the teaser that the man shares:

Baaghi 3 is expected to be released on March 6th. Ahmed Khan directs and Riteish Deshmukh becomes Shroff’s older brother. There were a lot of good remixes and innovations regarding the song. Will Dus Bahane 2.0 be one of them?

