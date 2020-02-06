Advertisement

The highly anticipated trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukhs Baaghi 3 has appeared on the internet this morning, and hardcore fans of the actor and the franchise can’t stop thinking about the promo given the boldness with which the creators performed to rave about the action.

This time, the story moves to Syria, and your hero has to fight an entire nation, not just an army of bad guys, as he did in the first two films. As much as people were impressed with the speed and dexterity of the lead actor, they couldn’t help making the trailer into some really funny memes.

Social media users keep turning every Bollywood trailer into a meme party. Why should Tiger Shroffs Baaghi 3 be an exception? Here are some of the best:

Whenever Daya from CID sees a door. # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/i86nARYCKS

– Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu)

February 6, 2020

Near enough? # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/RMGFEaSxHb

– Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu)

February 6, 2020

Every family gathers # Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/7O7ghQd8eO

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey)

February 6, 2020

This caretaker … # Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/7Z51f750IV

– Memestry (@ Memestry4)

February 6, 2020

Wonder Woman reborn # Baaghi3 # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/dvVGdititz

– WHIRL GANG (@GangWhirl)

February 6, 2020

# Baaghi3Trailer

Baaghi 1: girlfriend kidnapped

Baaghi 2: daughter kidnapped

Baaghi 3: Brother kidnapped

Meanwhile his parents: pic.twitter.com/SfNzFkqL5X

– Sachin Verma (@ Sachinv90617314)

February 6, 2020

* Bubble wrap comes with packaging *

Me: # Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/yL9uqxcajz

– MunNaa ðÂÂÂŸ ¥ ³ (@ Munnaa09)

February 6, 2020

Baaghi 3 has every chance of becoming a much bigger commercial success than Baaghi 2, and we’re already prepared for Baaghi 4, but what else can Tiger destroy?

