Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited Anini in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley to attend the Mishmi Tribe’s Deer Festival. The actor traveled on the street of Dibrugarh, Assam. Although it took him almost nine hours to reach Anini, the warm hospitality of the locals made his tiredness go away. The actor is quite a hit in the remote area, especially among women. He was impressed by the natural beauty of the state (and its beauties). He promised that he would be back to shoot a film in the scenic region.

Losliya Mariyanesan’s big break

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss (Tamil), hosted by Kamal Haasan. Now she has landed a Tamil film, Friendship. The directorial debut of John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar also marks the film debut of cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the south. Mariyanesan is also in talks for another southern film. Bollywood is in her mind too. Another Lanka is on the way after Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul Preet Singh does not skip gymnastics, although she is also shooting for the John Abraham star attack and the untitled film with Arjun Kapoor. The fitness enthusiast gets up for training at 4.30 a.m. She feels energetic and charged after training. That keeps them through the long and hectic hours of filming.

