Madhuri Dixit Nene was Subhash Ghai’s best student. The filmmaker made this admission when he addressed students at his film school Whistling Woods International. The actress met Ghai after her debut film Abodh (1984) proved to be a wet detonator. She went on to make films like Ram Lakhan (1989) and Khalnayak (1993) with him. Both films drove her to fame. Dixit keeps acknowledging that she has learned a lot from him. She also recently addressed students at his film school.

Bees hall baad

Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis, who appear on the upcoming reality show as jurors, India’s best dancers, meet again after 20 years. Malla learned to dance at Lewis’ Academy in 2000. She says, “He’s my guru, and now I’m sharing the stage with him.” Lewis prefers to call her a diva rather than a shishya. “Nobody can beat her when it comes to glamor, dance and expression. Back then she was passionate and still wears the same grace.”

