Advertisement

Jasleen Royal has rendered a cover of Amit Trivedi’s composition Daryaa from Manmarziyaan (2018). Although the singer received praise for the title of Anurag Kashyap’s romantic drama, she was overjoyed when the film’s main character, Taapsee Pannu, said to her: “Uff … Jasleen, I’m a fan. I’m waiting for more of to hear you. ” , “Royal says:” It is one of my favorite creations by Amit Trivedi and a film that I loved. I had to do a cover. It was a great feeling to be recognized by Taapsee. I’m a fan of her work for the kind of roles she chooses. Your warm reply made my day. “A society of mutual admiration is underway.

Hair-raising stories

Shraddha Kapoor is a specialty of the French hairdresser and makeup artist Florian Hurel. He started his journey with her in Bollywood and then styled Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yesterday the actor surprisingly attended his master class in Bandra. The students were thrilled to see Kapoor in the middle when she told some of his hair-raising stories.

Advertisement

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates