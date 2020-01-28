Advertisement

Although it is known that he takes risks with his visits to the cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana admits that the decisions are not easy. The actor – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, one of the first in mainstream Hindi cinema to play a homosexual character in the upcoming release – reveals that many prevented him from taking over the company controlled by Hitesh Kewalya.

“Shubh Mangal making Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. Many people in the industry asked me to rethink this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on the screen. But I knew the cliché was broken and decided to take the plunge, “says the actor.

Given his enviable streak at the box office, you’d think he cracked the formula for a hit film. But Khurrana says that when choosing scripts, he is guided only by his instincts. “My family told me to always act according to my instinct without thinking about what society or my immediate community will say about me. I have the opportunity to do all the bizarre things and I wanted to be aware of them taboos associated with LGBTQ generally sharpen community. “

