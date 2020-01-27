Ayushmann Khurrana calls Ms. Tahira Kashyap his victorious queen; Discusses Challenges Towards Cancer Control: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the various challenges the couple faced on their way to fighting Tahira’s breast cancer. In Tahira’s new podcast show about Audible Suno, titled “My Ex-Breast”, the actor tells how strong he has been since childhood, but Tahira was very vulnerable. He tells how proud he is of her emotional strength and willingness to fight breast cancer not only for herself, but also for him and her two children – Virajveer and Varushka.

In the episode entitled “Yes Sir, it’s Cancer”, which discusses the events that occurred when Tahira’s cancer was first discovered, Ayushmann says, “Although we are in In this fight together, I was always so inspired by you and I saw that you became stronger than I was, and this transformation was a miracle and came at the right time and gave you the strength to do everything directly, and now you are my victorious queen standing in front of me. “

Ayushmann also talked about the roller coaster of emotions throughout the process and how they relied on each other throughout her recovery. She says, “I admit it, the only reason I got through was how calm and supportive you were throughout the trip.”

