Ayesha Curry pours over the new braids of her 1 year old son Canon

Advertisement

Nice warning! Ayesha Curry confirmed her son Canon. the youngest member of the curry clan, in a cute new video. We cannot imagine how much he looks like his father!

Ayesha curry is a proud mom! The 30-year-old went on Instagram on January 30 to share her son’s cutest video canon, 1, along with their 7.1 million followers. The youngest son of Ayesha and her NBA all-star husband Stephen CurryThe 31-year-old is seen eating pizza in his excessive armchair as his mother pours over his cute hairstyle. “Look at your braids!” She says in the video. “You look so good, say cheese!” The teenager replies with a sip of pizza. Too sweet! “What do you consume?” She asks, to which he replies: “Pizza!”. Canon wears the cutest purple and black plaid flannel shirt and shows up on the digital camera with his huge blue eyes. However, he is particularly curious about his pizza as his mother’s Instagram video. Relatable!

Ayesha described the candy as an alternative “A little sunshine” with the solar emoji and wrote “Aunt Mini braided her hair while watching Paw Patrol.” The mother of three children marked her husband Stephen and sister Janiece aka “Aunt Mimi”, and her well-known buddies had quickly figured out how cute her youngest son with braided hair looked. Jessica AlbaThe 38-year-old wrote: “So good looking” while the rather small liar star Shay Mitchell [32] commented “Sooooo cute !!!!” with the purple heart-heart emoji. The followers of the superstar boss had also crept in quickly. A famous follower seemed to him to be “a little Steph Curry” while another commented, “What a handsome little guy.”

It is clear that Ayesha loves the brand new addition to her upcoming household – which is now a celebration of 5 years. She also shares two daughters with her eight-year-old husband: Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4. The household loves to dress in matching outfits, and not so long ago the curry clan wore personalized Christmas tree pajamas when little Canon celebrated his second vacation with the household!

Advertisement

Ayesha posted pictures of him on Christmas morning when she went to Instagram on December 26th. In one picture Canon’s bright blue eyes can be seen when he appears in awe on the digital camera, and in the second picture he is cuddled by his attractive mom. Canon is really his father Steph’s twin and he seems to be more like him every day! The resemblance between the teenager and his father, who was named an NBA participant in the decade in 2019, is especially scary in these images, and it’s clear that the one-year-old has completely stolen the hearts of his household.

We love to see new snapshots of this cute household! Hopefully Ayesha will bless us with some extra candy household pictures as Stephs Mini-Canon continues to rise!