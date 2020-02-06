Ayesha Curry, mother of 3, shows how to do it while throwing off dance moves

Advertisement

Ayesha Curry is not afraid to blow a transfer off the dance floor! The mother of three was promoted to “Strive Again” on Instagram and mainly defeated some of Aaliyah’s famous dance strikes.

Ayesha curry just proved that she still got the strikes … even if her siblings don’t care. The 30-year-old superstar cook posted a fun video on Instagram on February 5 showing how she tries to recreate the choreography AaliyahThe legendary music video “Strive Once Again” from 2000 and he or she is really pretty much on par. She wears an appropriate outfit with Aaliyahs: lederhosen, an identical crop prime and black boots. She subtitled the video: “Exact footage of me doing… one thing. I thought it was going to dance, but unfortunately. Typically, you just have to laugh at yourself.

“I also shout at my siblings who are arguing in the background. It doesn’t matter if it’s 95 or 2020. Some problems just don’t change. She added in the heading of her video, which you will see below. Even when her siblings were too busy arguing over whether Ashanti or Aaliyah sang “Strive Once More” or not to focus on them, Ayesha’s buddies had only taken care of their strikes. Gabrielle Union commented the video with tons of hearts, whereas Yara Shahidi posted the dancer emoji. Marjorie Harvey. Lori Harvey‘S mother dropped the heart-eyed emoji in the feedback and La La Anthony wrote: “Okay, skinny !! 😍😍”.

Thin is right. It’s hard to consider that Ayesha is a mother of three, along with a one-year-old, her son, Canon curry, Her followers were amazed at how flat their abs already look in this crop prime! “She feels on this beautiful body. After three babies I could be too,” wrote one fan. “This body cracked quickly!” Another famous one.

Ayesha continually shares a picture of Canon with her husband, in addition to her two different children Steph Curry, 31, daughters Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4, on social media. She recently posted the sweetest video of the little Canon eating pizza in his excessive chair after braiding his hair. Followers couldn’t handle the cuteness!