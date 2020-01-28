Advertisement

The budding Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwari, who appeared in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories earlier this month, believes the mainstream media will only report enough to a new non-cinematic actor if a paid agreement is reached was hit.

“When it comes to actors outside of the film industry who don’t use the payment media, they don’t get enough coverage. When I bagged Ghost Stories, I was so happy for obvious reasons. It’s an actor’s dream to work.” With a celebrated filmmaker like Karan Johar. From the day the film was shown to the reviews, however, I didn’t get enough mentions. My pictures were clicked on the red carpet, but not enough published in newspapers, “Avinash told IANS.

After 15 years of fighting in the film industry, he got used to the situation, he says, and shares the reason why he feels discouraged: “My parents were here and the film was released on January 1st. They really thought that afterwards After many years of hard work, they will see my pictures everywhere in the newspapers and have the opportunity to read about me. They have seen pictures of all my cast members and not enough of me. They said: “Son, there are not even any pictures from you. “

Advertisement

He has no complaints about the constant struggle every actor goes through, but he noted that outsiders with little or no support system in the industry: “When our films are released, the media do not show enough curiosity about us. Check out Vineet Kumar the brilliant actor from Mukkabaaz. Are we talking enough about him? On the other hand, social media is flooded with the images of some actors when they look like a gym, look like an airport or when they come out of a restaurant. The media create Visibility for them I say even we exist! “

“Apart from that, I know the media will talk about me when more of my films come out. I have to wait until then,” added the actor, who played a major role in Imtiaz Ali’s presentation of Laila Majnu in 2018 and who appeared in the 2017 publication, Tu Hai Mera Sunday.

Despite everything, Avinash initially has a sufficiently filled diary. “I finished filming Bulbul, which is a fantasy drama. It is a Netflix original and I cannot talk about it in detail. I have a shared screen area with Tripti Dimri, who I worked with in Laila Majnu. I also have an interesting role in The Girl on the Train, “Avinash said.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

,

Advertisement