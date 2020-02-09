Advertisement

Avengers Endgame: since when was the end of Steve Rogers intended? The ultimate Steve Rogers alternative was clearly not reflected in the last minute.

It could have been one of the most vulnerable components of Avengers Endgame. If the end of Iron Man is accepted by everyone, the place where an Iron Man 4 appears ineffective is much less that of Captain America. Not everyone finds Steve Rogers’ alternative logical or in accordance with the figure. That is, without counting all the stories about time travel and the change of the future (until it’s the previous one). Whether we like the end of Captain America or not, it wasn’t the end result of last minute enlightenment. In truth, the writers have been excited about it since the very first film about the hero, Captain America: First Avenger.

“At the very end of Captain America: First Avenger, when Steve misses the dance with Peggy, we start to wonder if there isn’t a way for everyone to satisfy, even when they’re seventy years old. handed over. Christopher Markus defined in an interview with Vainness Honest. Because of this, the meeting between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter was obvious to the two Avengers Endgame authors. It was just too early for her to write the film. Especially since they were formally only half of the challenge. Now that the Infinity saga is over, they also agree that Captain America shouldn’t be back in the MCU anytime soon.

