Ava DuVernay's OWN anthology spanning 5 years in 8 episodes occupies leads

After Queen Sugar, filmmaker Ava DuVernay has discovered his second project for OWN.

Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Venture) and Alano Miller (Underground) will head the opening season of Cherish the Day, an anthology that records a couple’s engaging romance, with each episode spanning a single day. The seasonal narrative will unfold to “reveal important moments in a relationship that compel us to stay true to those we love, from extraordinary to regular.”

Roquemore and Miller will each play Gently James and Evan Fisher, a couple who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles. The entire season spans five years in eight episodes.

Tanya Hamilton (Queen Sugar) will lead the premiere of the Cherish the Day collection written by government producer DuVernay.

Roquemore’s previous TV title also includes “I’m Dying Up Here” and “Black Monday”, whereas Miller has appeared in “The Pink Line”, “Jane the Virgin” and “Halt and Catch Hearth”.