Autumn TV poll 2019: which new shows are you waiting for the most?

Advertisement

This fall, the printed networks will feature 16 new screenplay comedies and dramas. And while this is a 15 percent smaller freshman class than in the past 12 months, each of these revelations will still compete for a coveted Season Go in your DVR.

Up to this point, TVLine has added “What is when?” And “what is when?” With full descriptions and solid lists of “what’s new?” Teaches (day, time and participants for each broadcast sequence).

We’ve also shared the primary trailers for many of the new revelations available from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW.

Advertisement

Now, however, we should ask: what new revelations are there? she are you planning a recording after the premiere in just a few weeks? After taking stock of our helpful assets above, Scroll down and confirm your votes in our polls, and limit your selection to THREE (3) dramas and TWO (2) comedies. Then leave a comment with additional ideas that will fascinate you in these 12 months. (Word: Our polls will close on Sunday, September 15th.)

Last 12 months, the ABC thriller manifest (Return in the off-season) led our ABC adopted The beginner and A million little problems, CBS has a bad fate in terms of comedy Murphy Brown Revival got the most votes with ABC Single mother and father and CBS ” The neighborhood to take second and third place.