Advertisement

The authorities in Ghaziabad will be given a unique number that will be placed on auto rickshaws in the district to ensure that drivers or villains who pretend to be passengers do not get away after the crime, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The police initiated Operation Nakail, which checks the identity of all rickshaw drivers and assigns them a unique four-digit number. Drivers must be given the unique number on the front, left, right and back of the auto rickshaws, senior police superintendent Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The development is due to the fact that a number of incidents have been reported in which passengers have been looted or harassed on auto rickshaws.

Advertisement

In many cases, auto rickshaw passengers were attacked by criminal groups such as the “Jahar Khurani” gang. The gang members pretend to be passengers and loot other people who are in the auto rickshaws after serving them laced sweets.

The SSP said that many incidents of women who have been victimized also occur in auto rickshaws.

“In such an adverse situation, the distressed passenger can easily remember the unique number and file a complaint,” said Naithani.

If the complainant discloses the unique number, the police can easily search the driver’s details.

The drivers must not only have the unique number, but also have their name and the cell phone number of the owner of the auto rickshaw written on the vehicles.

Operation Nakail will improve women’s security, the SSP said.

subjects