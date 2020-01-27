Advertisement

The “American Dirt” controversy continues.

An event scheduled at the Vroman bookstore in Pasadena on January 28 with “American Dirt” author Jeanine Cummins has been canceled by the publisher, according to a press release from the store.

Additionally, although it is still listed on the author’s website on Monday morning, an event in La Jolla in the Warwick books has also been canceled.

“American Dirt”, which was published by Flatiron Books, received a lot of hype before publication as a choice of the Oprah Book Club and for its endorsements by writers such as Stephen King and Don Winslow. The novel has been criticized in recent weeks for its depiction of a mother fleeing Mexico with her child.

“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. (image courtesy of the publisher)

In particular, a book reviewer from the New York Times questioned the description of the book of life in Mexico and the quality of its writing. Writer Myriam Gurba wrote a critical review of the book on the Tropics of Meta website after Gurba said that Ms. Magazine had refused to run it.

Advertising efforts for “American Dirt” have repeatedly failed, such as when photos of a launch party that used barbed wire as decorations went viral, and put more emphasis on how an author like Cummins, who is not Mexican and identifies as white and Latina, has received a major breakthrough and an advertising campaign while the deserving books of Latinx authors seldom receive the same treatment.

Vroman’s included a statement on its website explaining the decision:

“This event has been canceled by the publisher. A few months ago, when booking the event, we thought we were booking a novel on an important issue of our time and hoped that this would spark necessary discussions about immigration. The controversy surrounding this book ended up triggering another important conversation about his own voices, “the statement said.

It continued as follows:

“In the end, the publisher canceled the event, but not before our staff and our community began critical conversations about immigration, the horrific atrocity that occurs at the American border by the United States government, freedom of expression and own voice. For these conversations, we are grateful and hope that they will continue. “

