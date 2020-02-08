Advertisement

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – A Florida teacher is charged with drug abuse after police say she tried to buy methamphetamine during class.

Advertisement

Valerie Lee Prince, a first grade teacher at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School in Jacksonville, was in contact with an undercover officer at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

An audio recording made by CCSO and made available to the media revealed that a woman was talking to a police officer about buying an $ 85 ball [an eighth ounce] of methamphetamine.

The woman, identified by the CCSO as a prince, is told to tell the undercover officer that he can come to school at 8:30 a.m. before the children arrive or at 11:00 a.m. during their lunch break.

“It was a fairly nonchalant request, and the suspect knew it wasn’t a big deal,” said Clay County Sgt. Vincent Hall said.

The teacher intended to leave the first graders’ classroom to buy the narcotics, use some, and keep the rest for her boyfriend, Clay County Lt. Domenic Paniccia with the CCSO during a press conference on Friday.

The CCSO actually did the arrest after school, Hall said. Prince was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

“In a case like this, it is unacceptable that a teacher is willing to leave the classroom, leave these children, intend to consume some level of narcotics, and then return to the classroom where they are around children takes care. “Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels said.

Prince also admitted that she had consumed methamphetamine ten times in the past five to six months, the press release said.

CNN has contacted the Duval County Public School Board to comment, but has received no response. As of Saturday, it was not clear whether Prince had kept a lawyer.

Prince is being held in Clay County Jail. According to court records, she will be charged on March 10.

Alert me

,